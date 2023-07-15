Guerrero went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and a second run scored in Friday's 7-2 win over the Diamondbacks.

After winning the Home Run Derby during the All-Star break, Guerrero kept right on slugging to kick off the second half as he took Ryne Nelson deep in the first inning. The 24-year-old first baseman is up to 14 homers and 59 RBI on the season through 89 games with a .276/.344/.451 slash line, but he's more than capable of accelerating that pace down the stretch.