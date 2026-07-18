Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Still not getting results

Guerrero went 1-for-4 in Friday's loss to the White Sox.

Per Mitch Bannon of The Athletic, Guerrero put three balls in play with exit velocities north of 105 mph, but he had just one single to show for it. The six-time All-Star has been teasing a turnaround in recent weeks, but through 11 games in July he sports a tepid .220/.333/.415 slash line with two doubles, two homers, six runs and seven RBI, and incredibly he's still looking for his first home run of 2026 at Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays' home park.