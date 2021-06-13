Guerrero went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run and two walks in Saturday's win over the Red Sox.

Guerrero leads all of baseball in the home run department and blasted a massive shot above the Green Monster off Nick Pivetta in the first inning, setting that tone for a Toronto offense that clubbed five homers as a team. The star first baseman has been one of the best hitters in MLB this season and is averaging .338 with a 1.123 OPS aside from leading all of baseball in dingers.