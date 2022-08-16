Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 7-3 loss to the Orioles.
The 23-year-old still hasn't quite recaptured his 2021 form, but Guerrero keeps teasing a breakout. He's hit safely in 11 of 12 games so far in August, slashing .288/.327/.538 with four doubles and three of his 24 homers on the year.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Contributes homer in comeback•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Hitting streak up to 15 games•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Staying busy on basepaths•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Swipes third bag•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Notches second stolen base•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Notches first steal•