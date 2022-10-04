Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a walk and a solo home run in Monday's 5-1 win over the Orioles.
He took Dean Kremer deep in the third inning, Guerrero's 32nd homer of the season. The 23-year-old slugger is fading to close out the regular season, batting just .188 (9-for-48) over his last 12 games, but he's managed to stay productive with three homers and 12 RBI.
