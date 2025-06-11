Guerrero went 2-for-5 with one RBI, one run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Cardinals.

Guerrero scored in the third inning before adding an RBI single and a stolen base in the fourth. While the 26-year-old hasn't homered since May 29, he's remained productive with four multi-hit efforts, five RBI, nine runs scored and his only two steals this season in the 11 games since. On the year, he's slashing .278/.380/.421 with eight homers, 30 RBI and 41 runs scored across 297 plate appearances.