Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in Monday's loss to the Royals.

It's a little wild that Guerrero stole his first base of the season before hitting his first home run, but his fantasy GMs know the latter will be coming soon enough. The 24-year-old first baseman has gotten on base at a .450 clip through Toronto's first four games, going 4-for-14 with a double, four walks and a HBP while collecting four RBI. Guerrero did still a surprising eight bags in 11 attempts last year, and MLB's rule changes to boost the running game might allow him to reach double digits in 2023.