Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a run scored and a stolen base in Wednesday's win over the Phillies.

The Blue Jays managed only five hits on the night in a 2-1 victory, and Guerrero's was key -- he banged a one-out single up the middle in the ninth inning, stole second, then came around to score the winning run on Alejandro Kirk's walk-off single. The steal was Guerrero's first of 2025, not a surprise for a player with a career high of eight in the category, and the single extended his on-base streak to 34 games, a stretch in which he's slashing .286/.401/.460 with four doubles, six homers, 16 RBI and 23 runs.