Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a walk, an RBI and a stolen base in the first game of Monday's doubleheader sweep of the Orioles.

The first baseman continues to catch other teams by surprise by his baserunning acumen. All seven of Guerrero's steals this season have come since the All-Star break and he's only been caught twice, adding extra value to a second half that has seen the 23-year-old slash .295/.348/.497 over 41 games with seven homers, 24 RBI and 25 runs.