Guerrero went 2-for-4 with a double, a run scored and a stolen base in a 3-1 win Tuesday in Tampa Bay.

Guerrero doubled and scored in the first and singled and stole third base in the third. After not stealing a base in his first 96 contests, he's swiped three bags in the last six games. He has a 13-game hitting streak going and has produced a .431/.491/.627 in 57 plate appearances during the streak.

More News