Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Tabbed for cleanup role
Manager Charlie Montoyo said Thursday that he plans to use Guerrero as the Blue Jays' cleanup hitter this season, Kaitlyn McGrath of The Athletic reports.
Heading into spring training, Guerrero appeared likely to slot in as the Blue Jays' No. 3 hitter, but the 20-year-old expressed a desire to drop down a spot in the order. Instead, Toronto plans to use Lourdes Gurriel out of the three hole, as Guerrero told Montoyo he feels he can benefit from observing Gurriel's at-bats beforehand since pitchers tend to attack both hitters the same way. Guerrero's fantasy outlook won't change much whether he bats third or fourth, as he should benefit from plenty of run-producing chances regardless while a pair of high on-base batters in Bo Bichette and Cavan Biggio occupy the top two spots in the order.
