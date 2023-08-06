Guerrero is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Red Sox.
The Blue Jays haven't provided any word that Guerrero is dealing with an injury, so his absence from the lineup Sunday looks to be nothing more than a routine maintenance day. Guerrero had started in every game since May 19.
