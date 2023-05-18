Guerrero (knee) participated in batting practice and did some running Thursday, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero is out of the Jays' lineup for Thursday's contest, but it's possible he's available for a pinch-hit opportunity. The 24-year-old slugger was pulled from Tuesday's game against New York due to right knee discomfort, but a trip to the injured list doesn't seem likely at this point.
