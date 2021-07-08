Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a run scored and two RBI in Wednesday's 10-2 rout of the Orioles.

The young superstar has hit safely in five straight games, and since the beginning of June, Guerrero is slashing a mammoth .370/.453/.748 with 12 homers and 31 RBI in 32 games. He's fallen behind Shohei Ohtani in the home run race, but the 22-year-old leads the majors in batting average and RBI as he sets his sights on a Triple Crown.