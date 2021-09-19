Guerrero went 3-for-4 with a double, an RBI and a run scored in Sunday's 5-3 win over Minnesota.

The first baseman knocked in Marcus Semien with an RBI single before scoring on Bo Bichette's home run in the first inning. Guerrero has hit safely in 16 of 18 games in September, going 27-for-71 (.380) with seven homers, nine RBI and 21 runs scored this month. He's lifted his impressive slash line to .321/.411/.617 with a major-league-leading 46 homers, 105 RBI and 119 runs scored across 642 plate appearances overall.