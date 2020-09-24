Guerrero went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-1 rout of the Yankees.
Despite leaving four runners on base, Guerrero was productive in a game where five Blue Jays' starters recorded multiple hits. With the second American League wild-card nearly clinched, Guerrero will look to continue his hot hitting through the end of the season and into the first playoffs of his career.
