Guerrero went 2-for-5 with three RBI and a run scored in Wednesday's 14-1 rout of the Yankees.

Despite leaving four runners on base, Guerrero was productive in a game where five Blue Jays' starters recorded multiple hits. With the second American League wild-card nearly clinched, Guerrero will look to continue his hot hitting through the end of the season and into the first playoffs of his career.

More News