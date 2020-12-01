Guerrero was granted permission to play in the Dominican Winter League, Yancen Pujols of El Caribe reports.
There's really no downside here for Guerrero. It will be easier for him to stay in shape and it gives him a chance to get into a groove at the dish ahead of spring training. He has already reportedly lost 40 pounds since July and 20 since the end of the season via an offseason workout regimen, down to 245 pounds. Guerrero's goal is to lose another 10 pounds before camp opens, Hector Gomez of Deportivo Z 101 reports.
