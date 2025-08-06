Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a double, a solo home run, two RBI and two runs scored in Tuesday's 10-4 win over Colorado.

Guerrero notched his seventh three-hit game of the season Tuesday, highlighted by a beautiful opposite-field homer in the sixth inning. While his 2025 slugging percentage (.460) lags behind last year's .544 mark, the 26-year-old remains incredibly productive with 24 doubles, 16 home runs, 58 RBI and an .853 OPS through 112 games.