Guerrero went 1-for-4 with a triple and run scored in Sunday's loss to the Rays.

Guerrero tripled in the fourth inning and scored on Travis Shaw's single two batters later. It marked the 21-year-old's first triple on the season and the third of his career. Guerrero has underwhelmed a bit thus far in 2020, slashing a modest .245/.321/.429 on the season.