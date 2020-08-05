Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to Atlanta.
The 21-year-old has struggled to make hard contact to begin the season, so this performance was encouraging -- especially on a night when the Jays only managed five hits in total. Guerrero is hitting .219 (7-for-32) through eight games as he searches for a way to translate his dominant minor-league numbers to the majors.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Snaps homer drought•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Moving to first base•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Has access to batting cage•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Tabbed for cleanup role•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Slated to hit third•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr.: Working on launch angle•