Guerrero went 2-for-3 with a walk, two doubles and a run scored in Tuesday's 10-1 loss to Atlanta.

The 21-year-old has struggled to make hard contact to begin the season, so this performance was encouraging -- especially on a night when the Jays only managed five hits in total. Guerrero is hitting .219 (7-for-32) through eight games as he searches for a way to translate his dominant minor-league numbers to the majors.