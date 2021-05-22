Guerrero went 3-for-5 with a walk, two home runs and four RBI in Friday's 9-7 extra-innings loss to the Rays.

He took Tyler Glasnow deep in the third inning and launched a Diego Castillo offering over the fence in the 12th in yet another impressive performance. Over his last 10 games, Guerrero is hitting .409 (18-for-44) with six long balls and 13 RBI as he stakes out an early spot in the AL MVP discussion.