Guerrero received an MRI on his right knee Wednesday, Hazel Mae of Sportsnet reports.
Right knee soreness caused Guerrero to be scratched from the Jays' lineup ahead of Wednesday's contest. The results of Guerrero's MRI are expected to come back Thursday prior to Toronto's game against the Yankees, and he should be viewed as day-to-day until then.
