Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Guerrero (finger) wasn't available to pinch-hit Monday versus the Astros after being a late scratch from the lineup, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.

Guerrero was initially in Monday's lineup but had to be scratched after he "wasn't comfortable squeezing the bat" pregame, per Schneider. The fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand remain swollen as a result of a hit by pitch in Sunday's game against the Yankees. Guerrero will attempt to swing a bat again Tuesday before it's decided whether he can return to the lineup.