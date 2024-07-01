Blue Jays manager John Schneider said that Guerrero (finger) wasn't available to pinch-hit Monday versus the Astros after being a late scratch from the lineup, Keegan Matheson of MLB.com reports.
Guerrero was initially in Monday's lineup but had to be scratched after he "wasn't comfortable squeezing the bat" pregame, per Schneider. The fourth and fifth fingers on his right hand remain swollen as a result of a hit by pitch in Sunday's game against the Yankees. Guerrero will attempt to swing a bat again Tuesday before it's decided whether he can return to the lineup.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Scratched from lineup•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Cleared for Canada Day start•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: X-rays negative on hand•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Continues hot streak in win•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Power surge continues Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Goes deep again Thursday•