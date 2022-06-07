Guerrero went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Monday's 8-0 win over the Royals.

After a disappointing May in which he slashed .217/.333/.348 with six extra-base hits, eight RBI and eight runs in 26 games, Guerrero has rediscovered his power stroke with the calendar flipping to June. Through the Blue Jays' first six contests of the month, Guerrero has already slugged four home runs while getting on base at a .370 clip. With both Guerrero and Bo Bichette beginning to heat up again, the Blue Jays offense is finally beginning to resemble the formidable force many predicted in the preseason.