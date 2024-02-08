Guerrero will make $19.9 million in 2024 after winning his arbitration case against the Blue Jays on Wednesday, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Guerrero's numbers dropped in nearly every statistical category last season compared to the marks he set in 2022, but the slugging first baseman will receive a $5.4 million raise nonetheless. Guerrero remains a high-value fantasy asset, but his stellar 2021 campaign is beginning to look more like an anomaly than a season to base expectations off of.