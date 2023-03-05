Guerrero (knee) told reporters on Sunday that he's making progress, but won't rush back to game action, Ben Nicholson-Smith of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Guerrero said that he's thankful that the injury is not worse. The star first baseman wanted to play for the Dominican Republic in the upcoming World Baseball Classic, but said that the Blue Jays are his priority. The 23-year-old will likely sit out a few more games in the Grapefruit League, but it does appear likely he'll be ready for the start of the regular season.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Dealing with inflammation•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Injury not considered serious•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Exits early Friday•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Starts spring with bang•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Inks deal•
-
Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero: Sits for Game 2 of twin bill•