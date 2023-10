Parsons' contract was selected from Triple-A Buffalo and he will start Sunday's game against the Rays.

This would have been Kevin Gausman's turn in the rotation, but the Jays will save him for the postseason. Parsons has logged five-plus innings in 11 of his last 14 starts at Triple-A, posting a 4.15 ERA, 1.37 WHIP and 82 strikeouts in 69.1 innings over that stretch.