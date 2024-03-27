Manager John Schneider confirmed Wednesday that Parsons will be part of the Blue Jays' Opening Day bullpen, Scott Mitchell of TSN.ca reports.

Parsons and Nate Pearson appear to have won the final two spots in Toronto's Opening Day bullpen with the team optioning Zach Pop and Yariel Rodriguez to Triple-A Buffalo on Wednesday and with Jordan Romano (elbow) and Erik Swanson (forearm) set to go on the injured list Thursday. Though he made just one appearance for the big club in 2023 -- his first in the majors since 2019 -- Parsons was able to secure his place in the bullpen to begin the upcoming season after striking out eight batters while posting a 4.22 ERA over 10.2 innings in Grapefruit League play. He'll likely be ticketed for a low-leverage role.