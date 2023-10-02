Parsons (0-1) took the loss Sunday against the Rays after allowing nine runs on 10 hits and three walks while striking out three over four innings.

Parsons allowed a run in the opening frame before the Rays tagged him for seven more in the second, highlighted by a grand slam off the bat of Jonathan Aranda. He wound up surrendering a second home run to Manuel Margot in the fourth before his day was done. Parsons has struggled with every major league opportunity he's received since debuting in 2018 and did not fare well at Triple-A Buffalo either, posting a 4.52 ERA, 1.39 WHIP and 98:45 K:BB over 81.2 innings.