Merrifield was added to the lineup for Wednesday's game at Yankee Stadium.
Merrifield will play second base and bat sixth with Cavan Biggio shifting over to first base. Spencer Horwitz is now serving as the Blue Jays' designated hitter after Vladimir Guerrero (knee) was a late scratch.
