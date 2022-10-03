Merrifield went 3-for-4 with a home run, a double, two RBI and an additional run in Sunday's 6-3 win over the Red Sox.

Since being acquired Aug. 2 from the Royals, Merrifield has largely served as a utility player for the Blue Jays, but the hot bat he's shown of late likely has him in line to handle an everyday role at second base once the postseason begins. Heading into the Blue Jays' final series of the regular season against the Orioles that begins Monday, Merrifield is riding a six-game hit streak and has reached base in all but one of his last 11 contests. During that 11-game stretch, Merrifield is slashing .421/.439/.842 with four home runs, four doubles, nine RBI and nine runs.