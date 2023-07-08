Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a three-run home run, an additional RBI and an additional run scored in Friday's 12-2 win over Detroit.

Merrifield gave Toronto a 2-1 lead with an RBI single in the fourth and extended the Blue Jays' advantage to 12-2 with a three-run shot in the ninth. After hitting just two home runs over his first 78 games this season, Merrifield has connected on three long balls over the past two days. Overall, the veteran is slashing .286/.342/.395 with 19 stolen bases, 36 runs scored and 38 RBI across 322 plate appearances, and while his recent power surge is unsustainable, Merrifield is still a valuable offensive player for Toronto.