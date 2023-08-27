Merrifield is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Guardians.

Merrifield will join fellow veteran Kevin Kiermaier on the bench for the day game, opening up spots at second base and in the outfield for Cavan Biggio and Davis Schneider, respectively. The day off ends a stretch of 16 consecutive starts for Merrifield, who hit .264 with one home run and two stolen bases during that time.