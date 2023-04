Merrifield went 1-for-2 with two walks, a double, a run scored and an RBI in Monday's win over the White Six.

The former Royal extended his hitting streak to 10 games with a fourth-inning two-bagger off Lance Lynn. Merrifield is batting .389 (14-for-36) during the streak with two steals, six runs and six RBI, and while the 34-year-old continues to get frequent rest days as part of a deep Toronto roster, his surge as raised his slash line to .317/.377/.417 on the season.