Merrifield went 1-for-2 with a solo home run and two walks during Sunday's 4-2 loss to the Yankees.

Merrifield has been in the strong side of a platoon since being traded to the Blue Jays in early August, and he's gotten off to a slow start at the plate with his new team. Since the trade, the 33-year-old has hit .250 with a homer, six run, two RBI and a stolen base. Merrifield will likely have to settle for occasional days off as long as Santiago Espinal and George Springer remain healthy.