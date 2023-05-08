Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a home run and four RBI in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Pirates.

Merrifield opened the scoring Sunday with an RBI single in the first inning before extending Toronto's lead to 4-0 with a three-run homer off Roansy Contreras in the third. It's the first homer of the season for the 34-year-old Merrifield after he hit 11 in 504 at-bats last season. He's gotten off to a nice start with Toronto, slashing .291/.342/.408 with 12 runs scored, 14 RBI and seven steals through 114 plate appearances. While he's not likely to be a 40-steal threat anymore, Merrifield remains a solid multi-category fantasy option in the middle of a powerful Blue Jays' lineup.