Merrifield went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in Friday's 7-3 win over the Red Sox.

The Blue Jays hit five homers on the night, and Merrifield got things started by driving the first pitch he saw from James Paxton down the left-field line and into the seats atop the Green Monster. The 34-year-old has 10 homers on the season but five of them have come since the All-Star break, and Merrifield is slashing a scorching .354/.361/.570 during that stretch with two steals, 13 RBI and 14 runs in 20 games.