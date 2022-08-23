Merrifield is out of the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Red Sox.
Even though George Springer hasn't played the outfield since late July, Merrifield hasn't been able to gain traction as the Blue Jays' everyday option in center field. Jackie Bradley seems to have emerged as the team's preferred center fielder at the moment, as he'll occupy the position for the third straight contest. Until Springer is ready to play center field again while he works past a knee injury, the lefty-hitting Bradley and righty-hitting Merrifield could form a platoon at the position.
