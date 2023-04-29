site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: blue-jays-whit-merrifield-out-of-lineup-saturday | sport: baseball | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/mlb/reg/free/stories
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Out of lineup Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
•
1 min read
Merrifield is out of the starting lineup Saturday versus the Mariners.
Cavan Biggio will play second base and bat eighth against the Mariners and right-hander Easton McGee. Daulton Varsho is in left field and George Springer is in right.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Our Latest Fantasy Baseball Stories
Dan Schneier
• 5 min read
Chris Towers
• 12 min read