Merrifield is not in the lineup for Tuesday's game against the Yankees, Shi Davidi of Sportsnet.careports.

Merrifield is 3-for-32 in his past nine games and finds himself on the bench for the third time in Toronto's last four contests. The veteran utility man and Daulton Varsho have been splitting time in left field of late, with both players have struggled in September with a sub-.700 OPS.