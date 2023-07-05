Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and a stolen base in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the White Sox.
Merrifield opened the scoring with a two-run double in the fourth inning. Tuesday saw him record multiple hits for the first time in his last seven games. The veteran hit .268 in June but faded toward the end of the month. For the season, he's at 19 steals, 32 RBI, 32 runs scored, 17 doubles, two home runs and a .285/.341/.367 slash line through 77 contests.
