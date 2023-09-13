Merrifield (groin) is starting in left field and batting fifth against the Rangers on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old sat out the previous two games with groin tightness but will return to the starting nine Wednesday versus Texas lefty Jordan Montgomery. Merrifield is mired in a 1-for-20 slump and has seen his playing time against right-handed pitchers slip, with Davis Schneider handling a larger role at second base.