Merrifield has been out of Grapefruit League games since Friday due to right quad tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.

Zwelling reports that the injury is considered minor, and the Blue Jays are being extra cautious. The long-time Royal did go through a full workout on Saturday, and he told reporters that he has more than enough time remaining in Florida to be ready for the regular season. It's an injury to keep an eye on for fantasy managers considering Merrifield for the 2023 campaign, but it appears that he's avoided a serious knock and should be ready for Opening Day.