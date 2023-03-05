Merrifield has been out of Grapefruit League games since Friday due to right quad tightness, Arden Zwelling of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Zwelling reports that the injury is considered minor, and the Blue Jays are being extra cautious. The long-time Royal did go through a full workout on Saturday, and he told reporters that he has more than enough time remaining in Florida to be ready for the regular season. It's an injury to keep an eye on for fantasy managers considering Merrifield for the 2023 campaign, but it appears that he's avoided a serious knock and should be ready for Opening Day.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Exits after pitch hits head•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Takes seat for Game 2 of twin bill•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Three more hits Monday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Catching fire late in season•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Reclaims full-time role•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Slugs in important win•