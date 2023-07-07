Merrifield went 2-for-4 with a pair of solo home runs in Game 2 of Thursday's doubleheader sweep of the White Sox.

Merrifield entered the day with just two homers over 77 contests, and he went 0-for-4 with a walk in an extra-innings win in the matinee. However, the versatile veteran showed in the nightcap that his power isn't entirely sapped, swatting a pair of solo shots to left-center field. Merrifield has never been a big homer producer, though he swatted between 10 and 19 long balls in each of his five full MLB campaigns prior to this season. He has some work to do to reach the double-digit homer mark in 2023, though he's been a useful offensive producer in other ways, compiling a .284/.341/.384 slash line with 19 thefts over 317 plate appearances.