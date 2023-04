Merrifield is out of the lineup for Monday's game against the Astros.

Merrifield and Santiago Espinal have typically been the leaders of the Blue Jays' committee approach to the keystone, but both players will take a seat in the series opener while Cavan Biggio gets the nod at the keystone. Of the three players, Merrifield has been the best performer through the first two and a half weeks of the season, posting a .661 OPS to Biggio's .556 and Espinal's .186.