Merrifield went 4-for-5 with a run scored in Monday's 6-3 extra-innings win over the Dodgers.
This was Merrifield's eighth multi-hit effort in 17 games in July -- he's batting an excellent (.355) for the month. That's also come with some power in the form of four home runs, accounting for a majority of his total (six) this season. The versatile 34-year-old's surge has him up to a .299/.351/.403 slash line with 42 RBI, 43 runs scored and 20 stolen bases over 92 contests. Most importantly, it's helped him stay in the lineup on a near-everyday basis of late, primarily at second base and in left field.
More News
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Homers, drives in two in win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Four RBI in blowout win•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Swats two homers Thursday•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Not starting Game 1•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Plates two, adds steal•
-
Blue Jays' Whit Merrifield: Sitting Saturday•