Blue Jays' Will Robertson: Headed north to Toronto
The Blue Jays have selected Robertson with the No. 117 overall pick in the 2019 first-year player draft.
Robertson, a lefty-hitting outfielder out of Creighton, reached double digits in home runs in both of his last two seasons at college, despite playing in one of the NCAA's most punitive home parks for hitters. That's a testament to the 21-year-old's credentials as a slugger, and his power figures to be his carrying tool as he embarks on a professional career. Robertson doesn't project to be as much of an asset in the batting-average category, but he should make enough contact to avoid becoming a total liability in that area.
