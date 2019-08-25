Blue Jays' Wilmer Font: Allows two runs as opener
Font pitched one inning, allowing two runs on two hits and a walk while striking out one in Saturday's 7-5 win over the Mariners.
It wasn't exactly a tone-setting performance for Font, who was dinged for a two-RBI single by Kyle Seager, but the Blue Jays tied the game in the third inning to get the 29-year-old off the hook. Font has pitched to a 4.48 ERA in 66.1 innings between three teams this season, with a 71:24 K:BB ratio. He should continue to split time between middle-relief and the opener role going forward.
