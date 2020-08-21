Font worked around a base hit and struck out two during a scoreless sixth inning Thursday in the Blue Jays' 3-2 win over the Phillies in the first half of a doubleheader.

Font helped keep the Blue Jays' deficit at one before his team provided the tying run in the bottom of the inning, then walked off the Phillies in the seventh on Lourdes Gurriel's RBI single. After giving up runs in three of his first four outings out of the bullpen this season, Font has been much sharper lately, posting a 1.80 ERA, 1.00 WHIP and a 7:1 K:BB over his subsequent seven appearances.