Font (3-3) lasted just one inning while allowing four runs on two hits with two walks and a strikeout as he took the loss Sunday against the Yankees.

Font served as the opener for this game and allowed two first-inning home runs; a solo shot by Aaron Judge and then a three-run bomb by Brett Gardner. Font has had his fair share of struggles against the Yankees this season, posting a 7.45 ERA in just 9.2 innings. Font now owns a 4.50 ERA along with an 89:28 K:BB. He is set to open for the last time this season against the Rays on Saturday.